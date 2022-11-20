David Montgomery start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have been a different team as of late. Of course, it only matters in the fantasy football community rather than in the NFC. Following three-straight losses, we have to take a look at the Bears’ rushing rotation. David Montgomery is coming off a forgettable nine carries for 37 yards and zero touchdowns in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery has been in and out of the top-15 RB rankings throughout the season, but it finally seems like he’ll be in the top-10 conversation with backup Khalil Herbert sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Despite it being a clear Justin Fields show, Herbert outplayed Montgomery last week in the running game. Herbert carried the football 10 times for 57 yards, while QB Fields ran 13 times for a whopping 147 yards, leaving Montgomery as the third fiddle. With Herbert now on IR, Montgomery should return to a legitimate workload as Chicago’s No. 1 RB. Nevertheless, it was concerning that the team preferred to have Fields and Herbert pave the way for the last few games.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Fire Montgomery up in lineups against an Atlanta Falcons unit that just allowed 130 yards and one touchdown to D’Onta Foreman in Week 10.