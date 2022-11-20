Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are the NFL’s worst passing team in 2022, which has left a talented wide receiver like Darnell Mooney in weekly competition for opportunities. Mooney turned in a four-catch, four-target performance and racked up 57 yards in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Can the 25-year-old pass-catcher take over as Justin Fields’ primary target in the offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

The Bears are averaging 132.3 yards passing in the previous three games, which is a slight uptick from their 128.1 thus far in 2022. With the recent injury to Khalil Herbert in the running game, there is more room to balance out the offense.

Whether or not Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is keen on changing this game plan moving forward is uncertain, but fantasy managers are enthralled by the production of Fields recently. Not to mention, Bears’ new wideout Chase Claypool could soon be taking over as the No. 1 in the rotation if he establishes a solid rapport with Fields in the offense. For the moment, Mooney can’t be fully trusted in lineups, averaging just 8.1 standard fantasy points per contest in the last two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit Mooney in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.