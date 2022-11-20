Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

In his second appearance as a member of the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool collected one reception for eight yards and zero touchdowns in the team’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Justin Fields did his best to find his new talented wideout, but it appears that we’ll be waiting a tad longer for the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to make an impact for the Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Chase Claypool

Claypool had six targets and two carries when the Bears unleashed the 24-year-old for the first time in Week 9. Clearly, it’s taking some time for Claypool to get fully acquainted in Chicago’s run-heavy offense, but once this talented pass catcher is done getting his feet wet in the new offense, he’s going to answer the call.

Fields has been dominating on the ground in the previous four weeks (rushing and passing), so the Bears WRs have certainly taken a backseat to that. Hopefully, for Claypool fantasy football managers, this Fields experiment is just the first step before he starts connecting in the passing attack more efficiently. Claypool has a serious chance to be Chicago’s No. 1 wideout, but it could take another game or two as we marvel at Fields’ current fantasy football value.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Bench Claypool in Week 11 as he continues to be the No. 3 option in a non-passing offense.