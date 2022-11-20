Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have been a running team for most of the 2022-23 season, but Cole Kmet has seen a bulk of the offensive work in the last few weeks. The 23-year-old tight end has 11 receptions for 126 yards and five touchdowns in his last three appearances for the Bears. Can the young TE keep it up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

The Fields-Kmet connection has been cooking with gusto for the last three games. Kmet enters Week 11 as the overall TE8 with 14.5 standard fantasy points over his last few appearances in the Bears' offense. He’ll remain the primary tight end and is also making his case for the top Bears pass-catcher for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Kmet is dealing with a thigh injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. It’s uncertain whether it leaves his Week 11 status in question, but it’s something to monitor for fantasy managers relishing the idea of starting the red-hot TE moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Kmet as a TE1 in Week 11 against the Falcons.