Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be sticking with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback in Week 11, Mariota turned in 229 total yards on 19-of-30 pass attempts, two touchdowns and one interception against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Is the eighth-year QB worthy of keeping the starting job in Atlanta, let alone in fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Despite the support from head coach Arthur Smith, Mariota hasn’t done enough to be fantasy football relevant in the 2022-23 season. He’s finished with under 200 passing yards in six of his last seven appearances and has thrown at least one interception in each of his last three games.

Mariota’s fantasy value is solely dependent on his rushing ability. His passing looked pedestrian once again when the Falcons played the Panthers last week, especially with him trying to avoid getting sacked at all costs against an OK defensive pass rush on prime-time football. The Chicago Bears limited Jared Goff to just one TD pass in Week 10, so it’s likely that Mariota’s overall ceiling matches that production.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit Mariota in Week 11 against a sturdy Bears defense.