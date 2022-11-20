Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

None of the Atlanta Falcons ball carriers had much luck in Week 10, and Cordarrelle Patterson certainly took a step back in fantasy football with just five rushing attempts for 18 yards, and one reception for two yards in the Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson finished as the overall RB50 in fantasy football in Week 10, with just two standard fantasy points in a sluggish game against Carolina. He enters the fresh week as RB24 but still possesses the upside to rebound against the Chicago Bears in his heavy rush offense.

Chicago runs the most out of any NFL team and faces a Falcons squad that has been doing a lot of the same. This matchup should wind up being run-heavy, which means that Patterson should see a ton of work in the backfield. In his Week 9 comeback, Patterson rushed 13 times and racked up 44 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Patterson in Week 11 as a strong RB2 against his former team.