Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons head into a Week 11 battle with the Chicago Bears after a rough showing against the Carolina Panthers in last week’s prime-time matchup. Atlanta ran the football 25 times to five different ball carriers in a negative game script. Allgeier recorded just eight carries for 20 yards, and three catches for -17 yards in the Falcons’ 25-15 loss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier enters Week 11 as the overall RB29 behind Ezekiel Elliott and is averaging 7.1 standard fantasy points per game in 2022.

Clearly taking the backseat to Cordarrelle Patterson once again in the Falcons’ backfield, Allgeier has watched his rushing attempts drop from 14 to eight in the last three games. He gets a Bears defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, but with three other RBs in the fold, it’s getting much more difficult to trust Allgeier in lineups.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit Allgeier in Week 11.