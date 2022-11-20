 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake London start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Drake London ahead of the Falcons’ Week 11 matchup against the Bears.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass for a touchdown against Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 25-15. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Drake London hauled in his first touchdown catch since Week 3 of the 2022-23 NFL season and could make it a two-game streak in Week 11 with much of the defensive attention on the rushing attack. London goes against a defense that has allowed only six touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London is the overall WR34 in fantasy football against the Chicago Bears. The rookie WR is averaging 5.9 standard fantasy points while seeing at least five targets in the previous three games.

While he’s led the team in catches in the last two games, the upside of London is being hampered by the quarterback position. The Falcons can’t seem to get anything going in the passing game, but London is seeing at least five targets in each of the last three appearances. Look for the six-foot-four pass catcher to catch his stride for the second half of the NFL season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start London as a strong WR3 in Week 11.

