Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts has been frustrating for fantasy purposes, but there’s some room for optimism. The Falcons TE has seen seven or more targets in three straight games. Granted, his efficiency leaves room for improvement, catching just nine passes on 24 targets over that span. Still, Pitts has snagged a touchdown in two of his last five games, which is more than his total across 17 games last year.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Pitts isn’t living up to his full potential in this run-heavy Falcons’ offense, but he’s still worth starting in fantasy football. He’s a touchdown-or-bust play, but it’s encouraging that he’s seeing respectable targets in recent weeks.