World Cup explainer: How soccer’s biggest competition works

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 with host country Qatar facing Ecuador. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET and the tournament will make history as the first instance of being played in the winter months.

Who is the best team in the World Cup?

Brazil come into the tournament atop the World Cup power rankings with an impressive roster of attacking depth. Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo are just a few names that highlight a loaded group of attackers that justify their top-ranking heading into Qatar.

Who are the reigning World Cup champions?

France come into the tournament as the reigning champs, having beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. France won the match 4-2 to claim their second World Cup after hoisting the trophy for the first time back in 1998.

Who are the best players in the World Cup?

Every World Cup boasts a number of high-profile footballers representing their countries, and the 2022 tournament is no different. Among the best players competing in this year’s competition are Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), and Son Heung-min (South Korea). Defending champions France has the breakout star from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Kylian Mbappé, as well as the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

England boasts many of the Premier League’s top names including Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and emerging young stars such as Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. Germany will look to bounce back from a stunning early exit in 2018 with an impressive midfield group that includes Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller of Bayern Munich.

Who is expected to win the title in 2022?

Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They last won the tournament in 2002 and are the most successful national team to date, having won the World Cup five times.

How can I watch the World Cup in the US?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live across FOX Sports channels including FOX and FS1 in English, as well as on Telemundo in Spanish. Viewers can stream the matches on Peacock, Fubo, SlingTV, and Vidgo.