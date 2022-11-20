Opening odds for Bills vs. Lions matchup in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Bills and Lions will face off in Detroit this coming week, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day.

The Detroit Lions move to 4-6 after running all over the New York Giants in Week 11. Jamaal Williams shone with three touchdowns, and D’Andre Swift added a fourth.

The Buffalo Bills avoided the worst of the snowstorm in their hometown and came back from an early deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. Devin Singletary and James Cook each added 86 rushing yards to bring the Bills to 7-3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Lions in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Bills -475, Lions +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -460, Lions +370

Early pick: Lions +10

This week’s win over the Giants was a major step for a Lions team that has an abundance of talent but has struggled to stay healthy and find their offensive groove this season. This home game on Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to keep up the momentum of their rush game and impressive defensive performance. Detroit should be able to cover this week.