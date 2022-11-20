Opening odds for Giants vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Giants and Cowboys will face off in Dallas this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

The New York Giants fell to the Lions today in what had to be a bit of a shock for a team that has won even the seemingly unwinnable all season. The Giants turned the ball over three times. Saquon Barkley was limited to 22 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson was injured in the loss.

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely punished the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Tony Pollard was the star of the show, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards and scoring twice.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Cowboys in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Giants +300

Nov. 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Giants +240

Early pick: Cowboys -8

The Cowboys demolished the formerly one-loss Vikings today, and after the way the Giants performed against the Lions in Week 11, this eight-point spread feels like a lock for Dallas. The Giants, like the Vikings, have been finding themselves on the right side of fortune for much of the season, and the Cowboys have a chance to expose that again.