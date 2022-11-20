Opening odds for Patriots vs. Vikings matchup in Week 12 on Thanksgiving

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Patriots and Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

The New England Patriots pulled out a close win over the Jets on Sunday, largely in thanks to a last-minute punt return that ended in a fourth quarter touchdown to make it a 10-3 victory, moving to 6-4 for the season. The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of being embarrassed by the Cowboys in what will be their second loss of the season. With 10 minutes left in the game, they are down 40-3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Vikings in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -174, Patriots +150

Nov. 16

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Patriots +155

Early pick: Vikings -3.5

Despite what is turning out to be a very ugly loss for the Vikings, this Patriots team has been all over the place this season, and this feels like a bad matchup for New England. I think that Minnesota is going to be able to regroup and come back from to beat the Pats in decisive fashion.