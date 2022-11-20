Opening odds for Broncos vs. Panthers matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Broncos and Panthers will face off in Charlotte this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off a Week 11 loss and neither is showing signs of getting on track. Well, that might not be fair to Carolina who is firmly in the mix for one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Broncos came into the season with high expectations and it’s been an unmitigated disaster.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for broncos vs. Panthers in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -150, Panthers +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Panthers +125

Early pick: Broncos -2.5

This is a mess of a matchup, but I think Denver can get back on track against a tanking Panthers squad. Carolina gave Baltimore trouble in Week 11, but the Ravens pulled away late. I think we see something similar in this Week 12 matchup.