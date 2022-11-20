Opening odds for Bucs vs. Browns matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Buccaneers and Browns will face off in Cleveland this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bucs come into the game off a Week 11 bye after beating the Seahawks 21-16 in Munich. They’re 5-5 and while it’s been an inconsistent season, a .500 record is enough to put them in first place in the NFC South. The Browns lost to the Bills in Week 11 and have lost six of seven to drop to 3-7. Although Cleveland will get Deshaun Watson back in December, they’re effectively done in the AFC North.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. Browns in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -170, Browns +145

Early pick: Bucs -3

Consider me of the belief Tampa Bay is turning things around. Wins over the Rams and Seahawks deserve some wait-and-see, but I think the Bucs are going to get on track and pull away in the NFC South. They are a long way from being a Super Bowl contender again, but they’re better than what we’ve seen much of this year.