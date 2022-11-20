Opening odds for Ravens vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Ravens and Jaguars will face off in Jacksonville this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and move to 7-3 after a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Lamar Jackson was limited to just 31 rushing yards, but scored the sole touchdown of the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 11 after falling to the Chiefs in Week 10, 27-17. Christian Kirk added 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Jaguars come into this game after a Week 11 bye and sitting in third place in the AFC South with a 3-7 record. They lost to the Chiefs 27-17 in their last game before the bye.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Jaguars in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Nov. 16

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Jaguars +175

Early pick: Ravens -4.5

Mark Andrews is back for Baltimore, Gus Edwards is expected to be back, and the Ravens keep winning while the Jags have lost six of their last seven. Even while Lamar Jackson was limited in rushing yards in Week 11, he had his highest completion percentage of the season on pass attempts, and if the Ravens offense just keeps playing the way that works for them, they should be able to cover this weekend.