Opening odds for Texans vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Texans and Dolphins will face off in Miami this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans continue their drive toward the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Commanders thumped Houston in Week 11 to drop them to 1-8-1. The Dolphins come into this game after a Week 11 bye and holding a 7-3 record. They beat the Browns 39-17 prior to the bye and have won four straight games to climb to the top of the AFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Dolphins in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Dolphins -12

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -475, Texans +380

Nov. 16

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -425, Texans +340

Early pick: Texans +12

This line certainly made a big move. Once you get into double digits, I’m inclined to take the points. Houston could easily leave Miami on the business end of a three or four touchdown loss, but this is a big letdown spot. The Dolphins travel to face the 49ers in Week 13, which also marks Mike McDaniel’s first game against his old boss. The Dolphins are going to beat Houston, but I think they got caught looking ahead.