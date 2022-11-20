Opening odds for Bears vs. Jets matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Bears and Jets will face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears fell to the Atlanta Falcons after a final drive ended in a turnover. Justin Fields rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown and passed for 153 yards and another score, but sustained a shoulder injury at the end of the game. The New York Jets move to 6-4 after a tough loss to the Patriots. The Jets had just two total yards of offense in the second half and never found the end zone, falling 10-3. Zach Wilson went 9-for-22 for 77 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. The lookahead line closed after the 1 p.m. games kicked off, but has not reopened due to Fields’ injury. The status of the Bears QB is uncertain and so the sportsbook is taking some time to figure out a line. We’ll likely hear more from the Bears about Fields on Monday.

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Jets -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Jets -195, Bears +165