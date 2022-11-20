Opening odds for Bengals vs. Titans matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Bengals and Titans will face off in Nashville this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals struggled early against the Steelers, but put them away late, getting a critical divisional road win to maintain pace with the Ravens in the AFC North. The Titans handled their business on Thursday this past week, beating the Packers 27-17 at Lambeau Field. With the Colts losing on Sunday, Tennessee could be in position to clinch the AFC South in two weeks.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Titans in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Nov. 16

Point spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Titans +105

Early pick: Titans +1.5

This Tennessee defense is stout and is going to give Joe Burrow and the Bengals all sorts of trouble. Add in Joe Mixon having an uncertain status after his concussion, and this is a tough spot for the Bengals heading on the road. I’ll take the points with the team playing better right now.