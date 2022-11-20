Opening odds for Falcons vs. Commanders matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Falcons and Commanders will face off at FedEx Field in Maryland this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Bears, ending a possible game-winning drive for Chicago with a major interception to move to 5-6 for the season. They did lose Kyle Pitts to a knee injury, but an early report indicate he did not tear any ligaments. The Washington Commanders are 6-5 following a big win over the Houston Texans. The defense added two interceptions to the 23-10 win, and QB Taylor Heinicke continues to perform well, going 15-for-27 for 191 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Commanders in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Commanders -165, Falcons +140

Nov. 16

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -175, Falcons +150

Early pick: Falcons +3

The Falcons offense has impressed in the last few weeks. Tyler Allgeier, Marcus Mariota are being wisely utilized alongside Cordarrelle Patterson’s return, but keep an eye out for news on Kyle Pitts’ knee injury. Even still, Atlanta should be able to cover the spread here, even if their defense isn’t able to hold Taylor Heinicke’s Commanders enough to get the win.