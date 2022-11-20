Opening odds for Chargers vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Chargers and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams have yet to play their Week 11 game as of this article publishing. The Chargers host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. LA is two games back of the Chiefs in the AFC West and lost 22-16 to the 49ers last week on SNF. The Cardinals face the 49ers in Mexico City, with Arizona serving as the home team for the contest. Arizona is a game and a half back of the 49ers in the NFC West and coming off a 27-17 win over the Rams.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. Cardinals in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -50, Cardinals +130

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Cardinals +115

Early pick: Cardinals +3

Arizona vs. LA feels like a battle of snake-bitten franchises. I’m not overly enamored by either team in this game, so I’m going to take home points where I can get them. This line could move after Arizona wraps up Week 11 on MNF, so I’d say you’re better waiting on this one to see where it moves. But I think there will be some value to be had in betting the Cardinals at home if they’re getting at least a field goal.