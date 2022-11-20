Opening odds for Raiders vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Raiders and Seahawks will face off in Seattle this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders secured a huge overtime win, beating the Broncos on a walkoff touchdown pass to Davante Adams. It’s unclear if they’re back on track, but they improved to 3-7. The Seahawks come into this game after a Week 11 bye. They lost to the Bucs 21-16 in Munich prior to the bye and are 6-4 in the NFC West. They lead the division by a half game pending the 49ers Week 11 Monday night game against the Cardinals.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Seahawks in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -180, Raiders +155

Nov. 16

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Raiders +140

Early pick: Seahawks -3.5

Seattle didn’t look great in a London loss to the Bucs, but they showed enough signs late that I don’t think they’re about to slip into a spiral. The Raiders managed a big win in Denver, but given the Broncos struggles this season, it’s hard to put too much value on it. I’ll lay the points with Seattle at home.