Opening odds for Rams vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Rams and Chiefs will face off in Kansas City this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams are falling apart heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. They lost 27-20 to the Saints in Week 11 and have lost four straight. Matthew Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol, so his status for Week 12 is uncertain. The Chiefs play their Week 11 game on Sunday Night Football when they face the Chargers in LA. Kansas City has a two-game lead on LA heading into that game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. The odds closed ahead of the 1 p.m. ET. They have not reopened yet because Stafford’s status is uncertain. The sportsbook will eventually re-open the line while Stafford works through the concussion protocol.

Nov. 20

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov. 16

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Rams +360