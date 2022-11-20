Opening odds for Saints vs. 49ers matchup in Week 12

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Saints and 49ers will face off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints beat the Rams on Sunday to improve to 4-7. They have a lot of work in front of them, but they’re only 1.5 games back of the first place Bucs in the NFC South. The 49ers don’t play their Week 11 game until Monday night when they face the Cardinals in Mexico City. San Francisco is a half game back of Seattle in the NFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. 49ers in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Nov. 16

Point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -390, Saints +320

Early pick: 49ers -8.5

There’s some letdown potential here for the 49ers coming out of a big divisional game against Arizona and ahead of a big inter-conference showdown against the Dolphins and Kyle Shanahan’s former offensive coordinator. But the 49ers are coming together at the right time and are decidedly better than the Saints. If San Francisco gets Arik Armstead back, all the better against an inconsistent Saints offense.