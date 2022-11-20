Opening odds for Packers vs. Eagles matchup in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Packers and Eagles will face off in Philadelphia this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers moved to 3-5 after a Thursday night loss against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie Romeo Doubs led the team in receiving yards and scored a touchdown. The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a close win over the Indianapolis Colts, barely avoiding their second loss of the season. Jalen Hurts threw for 190 yards and rushed for another 86.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Eagles in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Nov. 16

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Packers +230

Early pick: Packers +6.5

The Eagles have struggled over the past few weeks. Whether that’s more of a reflection on their opponents or their own play can be hard to determine, but Green Bay should be able to keep it close during this rough spot for Philly. I’ll take the Packers to cover.