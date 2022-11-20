Opening odds for Steelers vs. Colts matchup in Week 12 Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 11 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Steelers and Colts will face off this coming week in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off close losses in Week 11. The Steelers lost 37-30 to the Bengals, falling late after keeping it close for the first three quarters. The Colts led the Eagles late, but dropped it in the final two minutes when they couldn’t get a fourth down stop. Pittsburgh drops into the cellar in the AFC North while Indianapolis is still in second in the AFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Colts in their Week 12 matchup.

Nov. 20

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Colts -140, Steelers +120

Nov. 16

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Colts -165, Steelers +140

Early pick: Colts -3

Jeff Saturday is doing some solid things in Indy in spite of his lack of coaching credentials. Pittsburgh hung with Cincinnati but really isn’t all that good a football team. Stay away from this game, but if you want to get in some action, lay the points with the home team.