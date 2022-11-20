Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers head on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. Sunday’s matchup will also see the return of Baker Mayfield under center, making his first start since back in Week 5 of this season. Can Mayfield give the offense a boost through the air and make the case a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield will be back under center for Week 11 after being named the starter in relief of PJ Walker, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain. Sam Darnold will be the backup to Mayfield, who presents a decent upgrade to the Panthers' passing game. He has finished with double-digit fantasy points in four of his six appearances this season and finished with two touchdowns and 70 passing yards with no interceptions in Week 9 against the Bengals.

On deck are the Ravens who allow an average of 18.0 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is the 11th-highest in the league. Baltimore has the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL which allows 186.6 yards per game, but they have been steadily improving over recent weeks. Though Mayfield was solid in his last game under center, much of that production came in garbage time and the former number-one overall pick hasn’t started a game since Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 11?

The Panthers' offense will get a boost with the veteran under center, but it’s hard to imagine him being anything more than a low-end QB2 this week. For fantasy managers in deep leagues that are in need of a bye-week replacement, perhaps Mayfield can serve as a decent option. But under normal circumstances, he is best kept on the bench for Week 11.