D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will look to capitalize on their win from last week as they travel for a date with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. Hot off a resounding performance in Week 10 is running back D’Onta Foreman, who could very well boast some starting appeal in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman has made his mark as the Panthers’ RB1 going forward after another seismic performance in Week 10. The veteran tailback logged 31 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown in last Thursday’s win over the Falcons for a 19.0 PPR fantasy point performance and has now logged four touchdowns in two games versus Atlanta. Given that last week was Chuba Hubbard’s return from an ankle injury, Foreman’s final stat line is encouraging in believing that he should remain a focal point of the offense regardless.

On deck is the Ravens’ defense which is allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to tailbacks, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Baltimore also has the third-best defense against the run that allows only 92.0 yards per game on the ground. However, Baker Mayfield will be making his first start under center since Week 5, and Carolina may opt to lean into the run game as a means of taking a heavy load off of Mayfield’s shoulders. That game script should mean leaning into the run game, with Foreman still getting a sufficient volume of touches alongside Hubbard.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Despite the Ravens’ stout run defense and Foreman likely splitting carries with Hubbard going forward, his production as of late is hard to ignore. He continues to be a solid fantasy play week-to-week and is a starter in Week 11 with excellent flex appeal.