DJ Moore start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head in Week 11, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. After attempting just 16 passes in last week’s win over the Falcons, the Panthers are making a quarterback change which should provide a boost to the passing game. Wide receiver DJ Moore should benefit from the switch, potentially making him appealing as a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore has largely been contained over the past two games with 4.4 and 6.9 PPR fantasy performances respectively. Perhaps a factor of that low production has been due to PJ Walker starting under center, and as a result, Carolina has opted towards the ground game first and foremost. That will change in Week 11 as Baker Mayfield will start in relief of Walker due to injury, and the former number one overall pick will make his first start since Week 5. The change of signal-callers should provide a short-term boost for Moore, who faces a very accommodating Ravens secondary on Sunday.

Baltimore is ranked 27th against the pass and allows 186.8 yards through the air per game. Despite some improvement over recent weeks, their secondary is among the most susceptible in the league through 10 weeks, and they allow an average of 10.4 yards per completion. In fantasy, the Ravens give up 24.0 points per game to opposing receivers, which sets up Moore nicely for a get-right game. Walker only attempted 16 passes last week, but that volume should increase with Mayfield now playing in the pocket. That in itself should mean more chances for Moore to reap the benefits with looks downfield.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Despite the low level of production over the past two weeks, Moore should benefit from the quarterback change in Week 11. If the Ravens can get on the scoreboard early and force the Panthers to play from behind, it should allow Mayfield to target Moore much more compared to last week, and in particular in garbage time. Fire up the Panthers wideout as a starter this week for a chance to benefit from a bounce-back game.