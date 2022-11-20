Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will look to capitalize on their win last Thursday as they travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. With the Panthers making a change at quarterback it should help provide a boost to the passing game, meaning that wideout Terrace Marshall could stand to benefit. Does the second-year wideout make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall finished with just 5.3 PPR fantasy points last week but he made the most out of his limited production, given that last week’s game was largely in control by Carolina. PJ Walker attempted just 16 passes which resulted in Marshall finishing with one catch of 43 yards. It was a rare instance of the game script shifting away from the passing game, but the likelihood of that changing in Week 11 is favorable.

Baker Mayfield will replace Walker under center as the latter deals with a high-ankle sprain, which should give a relatively nice boost to Marshall and the passing game. Additionally, the Panthers’ wideout has a nice opponent on deck with the Ravens secondary which has the 28th-ranked pass defense that gives up an average of 258.8 yards per game. Baltimore also gives up 24.0 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the sixth-highest average in the NFL. If the Ravens can get out to an early lead, it could benefit Marshall with the Panthers forced to throw early and often.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Prior to last week’s underwhelming performance, Marshall had posted back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points. He has an excellent chance for a get-right game with a favorable matchup on deck this week, meaning fantasy managers should treat him as a viable starter in Week 11.