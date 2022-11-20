Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens should be well-rested following their bye week as they play host to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The Ravens have managed to overcome the injury bug to their offense thanks to the elevated play of key players such as running back Kenyan Drake. Can the veteran tailback ride the hot hand and make the case as a starter in fantasy lineups for Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore is coming off its bye week last week, but the last we saw this team in action it was a day to remember for Drake. The veteran tailback had 93 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns for a combined 24.9 PPR fantasy points, marking back-to-back performances with double-digit fantasy points. Drake has clearly taken advantage of the injuries that have impacted the Ravens’ offense, including running back Gus Edwards. Edwards is listed as questionable to play this week versus Carolina, and even if he does suit up Drake may have already cemented a role in this offense with his recent play.

He has an excellent chance to exploit a vulnerable Panthers offense that has not faired well against opposing fantasy running backs. Carolina allows 22.1 fantasy points per game to tailbacks, which is the fifth-highest in the league. They are also a pedestrian 26th in run defense by allowing 139.2 yards per game on the ground each week. Baltimore should be ecstatic in exploiting the Panthers on the ground which bodes well for Drake’s fantasy ceiling this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Drake remains a starter in fantasy this week even amid the possible return of Edwards to the lineup. The veteran tailback has been on a tear the past two weeks and coupled with a porous run defense lined up across from him he should be able to register a solid, if not strong, fantasy performance for managers in Week 11.