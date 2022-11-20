Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make it four straight wins as they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. They could have some added reinforcements on the way with Gus Edwards likely making his return to action on Sunday. The matchup on hand should favor his fantasy ceiling, but does coming off an injury means that fantasy managers should temper their expectations for him this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards has been sidelined over the past few weeks with a hamstring injury but logged practice sessions this week leading up to Sunday. It sounds as if he is set to suit up for this week’s matchup with the Panthers and he couldn’t ask for a more favorable opponent in his return game. Carolina has the 26th-ranked run defense that gives up 139.2 yards per game on the ground, and they also allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs with 22.1 points per game.

He may need to share carries in the backfield, however, after Kenyan Drake more than shouldered the load in Edwards’ absence. Prior to last week’s bye, Drake totaled 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens’ win over the Saints. Baltimore has made it no secret that they emphasize the run game, and Drake’s performance as of late could mean he’s carved out a permanent role in the offense. If that is true, it could mean Edwards is forced to split carries on Sunday, which would mean a lower fantasy ceiling in the short term.

Start or sit in Week 11?

The Ravens’ lone trustworthy running option is arguably Lamar Jackson, which means it’s anybody’s guess as to whether Edwards or Drake is the more viable option each week. Given that Edwards is also coming off an injury, it may be a safer bet to keep him on the bench for this week. Unless desperation says otherwise, fantasy managers are better off steering clear of Edwards as a starter for Week 11.