Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have their sights set on putting together a four-game winning streak as they welcome the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Injuries to the offense mean that the Ravens have been forced to rely on the likes of Devin Duvernay to step up in an elevated role within the passing game. Does his production over the past month provide justification to start him in fantasy lineups for this week’s matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay was expected to carry an increased workload in the passing game with the loss of Rashod Bateman and the absence of Mark Andrews due to injury, but his latest track record of production has left much to be desired. The third-year wideout has now finished with single-digit fantasy performances in three of his past four games, which includes a streak of four straight games with under 50 receiving yards. His 16.4 PPR fantasy performance in Week 8 was predicated on a rushing touchdown on just two carries, which may illustrate the argument that he is a touchdown-dependent option in fantasy going forward.

Granted, his Week 11 matchup with Carolina’s secondary may be the get-right game that can keep fantasy managers happy. The Panthers are ranked 20th in pass defense, allowing 223.2 yards per game through the air. They also surrender 21.7 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the 13th-most in the NFL. However, taking advantage of their weaknesses is predicated on Lamar Jackson targeting Duvernay consistently on Sunday, which may be far-fetched given how run-heavy Baltimore’s offense is at the moment.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Despite what appears to be a very favorable matchup on paper, Duvernay’s lack of production over the past month is becoming a red flag for fantasy managers. He is increasingly becoming a touchdown-dependent fantasy player, and as such is better suited to be kept on the bench this week with too much risk at play.