Isaiah Likely start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens play host to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has made the most of his elevated role over the past couple of games, but will the volume of targets remain consistent in Week 11? With a potential shake-up at the tight end position on Sunday, Likely’s viability as a fantasy option is worth a deeper look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Likely has made the most of his opportunity in relief of regular starter Mark Andrews, who has been sidelined with a shoulder and knee injury over the past few weeks. Likely has put together back-to-back fantasy performances of 19.7 and 9.4 PPR fantasy performances in his last two games, becoming a consistent source of fantasy production at a position that is largely top-heavy. The Panthers give up just 6.1 fantasy points per game to tight ends, but with a pass defense that gives up 223.2 yards per game through the air, there is an open door for Likely to exploit the favorable matchup.

However, the true factor at play here is the status of Andrews for Week 11. Baltimore’s star tight end was listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup after being able to log in some practice time this week, including Friday’s session. It sounds as if he will be a true game-time decision, but that in itself should make Likely a risky bet as a starter. If Andrews starts it will surely hamper Likely’s fantasy ceiling, and even if he doesn’t then the Ravens’ emphasis on the run game could still leave the rookie tight end with limited targets.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Likely was an excellent fantasy option when it was a given that Andrews would be out, but perhaps his peak opportunity has passed. The return of the star tight end makes Likely a risky bet for Week 11, and the Panthers’ leaky run defense could play in the favor of the Ravens’ backfield. Keep Likely on the bench this week and if Andrews indeed does return, the rookie may be best kept on the waiver wire until further notice.