Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns head on the road to the east coast to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 matchup at Highman Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET. Sunday’s matchup may feature one of the last starts quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett will see this season as Deshaun Watson is set to return. Can Brissett get a late-season win for the Browns and your fantasy team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has been a placeholder while Watson served his suspension, but his performances haven’t equated to wins. This season is completing 63 percent of his passes for an average of 230 yards per game and eight passing touchdowns. Brissett ranks 19th amongst quarterbacks this season with about 14.91 fantasy points per game.

The Bills have been stingy this season, only allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 63 percent of their passes for about an average of 230 yards per game. Their defense gets a ton of pressure on the quarterback, which has an impact on these numbers. The elements could be at play this weekend as they always are late in the year in the season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Brissett should sit this week as he goes up against an upset Buffalo team on the road. In five career games against the Bills in his career, he’s only completed 58 percent of his passes for an average of 88 yards per game and one touchdown. Unless you need a low-end QB2 during the bye week pass on playing him.