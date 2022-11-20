Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Kareem Hunt has fallen out of the Cleveland Browns' offense over the last month. If you’re still holding onto him and hoping for a breakout performance, could it come this week against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt was definitely worthy of fantasy consideration for the first chunk of this season, but he has fallen out of favor in Cleveland. He averaged more than 14 touches per game through the team’s first five contests. He averaged 68 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone three times over those five games. In his most recent four-game stretch? His touches have almost been halved to eight per game and his scrimmage yards slashed to just 28 per game. His recent rushing stats—four carries for 12 yards, five carries for 4 yards, six carries for 9 yards—don’t exactly inspire confidence.

Strangely, the Browns and Bills will square off in Detroit due to the Buffalo weather forecast calling for feet of snow this weekend. That means a dome environment, which could be conducive to Hunt’s speed game. However, he simply isn’t getting enough touches these days to make him worth the gamble. He has just one touchdown in his last four games and is not amassing catches or yards at the rate of a quality fantasy starter.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit Hunt in season-long fantasy and DFS. His upside is simply too limited to give him much value in his Week 11 matchup.