Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Amari Cooper’s target rate has been down over the last few weeks, but he is still one of the Cleveland Browns’ biggest weapons heading into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Here’s a look at whether Cooper is worth a spot in your fantasy starting lineup in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is the NFL’s No. 14 fantasy wide receiver this year thanks to a handful of 100-yard performances and an ability to consistently find the end zone. Cooper has scored in five of Cleveland’s 10 games this season. He’s just two games removed from his best performance this year: 5 catches, 131 yards, and a touchdown. But Cooper’s targets have been much more sporadic in recent weeks. He garnered more than nine targets per game over his first six contests, but Jacoby Brissett has gone his way fewer than five times per game over the last three.

The Bills are not an easy matchup as they allow the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but Cooper may be helped by the fact Buffalo could jump out early in this game. Should the Bills build a substantial lead early on, Cooper is likely to see more targets, and thus, more fantasy productivity.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Cooper should start in season-long fantasy, and given his consistency in finding the end zone, he’s a good medium-priced option in DFS.