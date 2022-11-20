Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Is this the week Donovan Peoples-Jones finally finds the end zone? We break down whether he deserves a spot in your fantasy starting lineup in Week 11 as the Cleveland Browns take on the Buffalo Bills in ... Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones has been a consistent fantasy contributor over his last six games, but there is still the elephant in the room: he hasn’t yet scored a touchdown. He’s averaging almost five catches for 74 yards per game in that six-game span. Certainly, that production alone has made him worth starting over the last month or so. But if he continues to be shut out of the end zone, his fantasy value has a clear ceiling.

The Bills will not be an easy matchup for Peoples-Jones, but Cleveland may be forced to pass more than usual if they fall behind early. There really is no question whether Peoples-Jones is going to put up solid overall numbers, there is just the question of finding pay dirt. Given his aversiveness to the end zone, you may have some tough fantasy decisions this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Peoples-Jones is worth considering in season-long fantasy, and it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you would like a guaranteed 10 points or so, go with Peoples-Jones. But if you have a higher-upside candidate and think you need to hit a home run at that roster spot, consider someone else. In DFS, Peoples-Jones should sit given his limited upside.