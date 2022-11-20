Harrison Bryant start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Harrison Bryant scored his first touchdown of the season last week, so can he carry that momentum into Week 11 and help you win your fantasy matchup? With the Cleveland Browns matching up against a tough Buffalo Bills defense, don’t bet on it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE Harrison Bryant

Bryant has not done much in starter David Njoku’s absence, totaling just five catches for 30 yards in his last three games. Even worse for Bryant fantasy owners is the fact that Njoku may be back this weekend; he practiced Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Obviously, if Njoku plays, Bryant has zero fantasy value. Even if Bryant is the starter, his value is limited.

The Bills allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends (7.2), which further limits Bryant’s value. If he starts, Bryant may end up with a few catches, but likely for limited yards, meaning that you’d be rolling the dice on an encore touchdown performance. There are much, much higher upside options out there.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Bryant should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. Even if he scores a touchdown, he’s unlikely to have a monster week, and he may very well end up backing up Njoku.