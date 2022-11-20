Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Devin Singletary’s two-touchdown performance in Week 10 has inspired some of his fantasy owners into thinking he’s worthy of regular starts in the stretch run. Should he be in your starting lineup in your pivotal Week 11 fantasy matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

In the Bills’ instant classic against the Minnesota Vikings, Singletary shined. His 13 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns were a major boon for fantasy owners who trusted him in that matchup. While he likely would have seen more carries this week if this Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns had remained in snowy Buffalo, playing in Detroit’s dome gives him an opportunity to get more involved in the Bills’ passing attack. His production in that area has dropped off since catching 9 passes for 78 yards in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins: he has had no more than four catches in any subsequent contest.

Singletary has a great matchup for his two-touchdown encore performance. The Browns allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Especially with Josh Allen’s elbow injury still lingering, it looks like the Bills are content to rely more heavily on the running game and that would provide a big boost to Singletary’s fantasy value.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Singletary should start in season-long fantasy because he has a favorable matchup and is likely to see plenty of touches. He’s worthy of a start in DFS if you’re trying to conserve cap space for superstars elsewhere on your roster.