James Cook, Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Devin Singletary is the Buffalo Bills’ lead back, but James Cook and Nyheim Hines are still intriguing fantasy options. Does either of them present enough value in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns to be worthy of a spot in your fantasy starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook, Nyheim Hines

Starting with Cook, the rookie brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, the quick pass-catching back has limited upside. Outside of Week 2 where he carried the ball 11 times, he has gotten no more than six touches in a single game. If he were more consistently being targeted out of the backfield, he would be more intriguing, but that simply isn’t happening right now.

Turning to Hines, Buffalo’s key trade deadline acquisition, he’s not acclimated into the offense yet. He has caught one pass for nine yards and hasn’t registered a single carry in two games. One would assume Hines will get more opportunities in Buffalo’s offense soon, but there is little way to know if that will be this week.

While the Browns allow the second-most fantasy points per game against opposing running backs, most of those points are likely to go to Singletary this week with neither Cook nor Hines firmly established in the offensive game plan.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit both Cook and Hines in season-long fantasy and DFS. Cook’s touches just aren’t there and Hines’ touches really aren’t there. There are other running back options out there with much higher floors.