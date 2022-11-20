Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Fantasy owners thought Gabe Davis might turn into a WR1 in fantasy football this season despite playing alongside Stefon Diggs, but that hasn’t happened yet. Is Davis’ fantasy value still high enough to earn a spot in your starting lineup this week against the Cleveland Browns?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis’ eight-catch, 201-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s AFC Divisional Round game had fantasy owners salivating over the chance to draft him this year. While he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, he’s still been a top-30 fantasy receiver while averaging a whopping 22.7 yards per reception. He’s the definition of a big-play threat. After a couple of lackluster weeks in a row, his Week 10 six-catch, 93-yard, one-touchdown performance is a reason for optimism.

Davis benefits greatly from this game being moved from snowy Buffalo to Detroit’s dome stadium. Clearly, the Buffalo Bills' entire offensive game plan will be at their disposal. With the Bills coming off a very disappointing Week 10 loss, and facing an inferior opponent, this could be a spot for a big fantasy day.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Davis in season-long fantasy and DFS. He is always capable of a monster performance and given his big-play ability, he needs just a few catches to at least post a decent fantasy day.