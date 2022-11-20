Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Dawson Knox has not been as involved in the Buffalo Bills offense as his fantasy owners would have liked, but his arrow appears to be pointing up. Here is a look at whether he should be in your fantasy starting lineup in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox has not been fully healthy this season and even when he has been, his fantasy production has been sporadic. The good news is that he’s coming off season highs in targets (6), catches (4), and yards (57), suggesting he’s trending in the right direction. Playing in Detroit’s dome will undoubtedly benefit him this week as Josh Allen looks to get the offense back on track.

Unfortunately for Knox, the Browns allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Unless Cleveland adequately takes away Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, there may not be enough targets going Knox’s way to make him worth starting. Still, coming off his best game of the season, he’s worthy of consideration.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Knox should start in season-long fantasy but should sit in DFS. In DFS, you’re going to want to target someone who may be a slightly bigger dice roll, but who has proven more capable of finding the end zone than Knox who has scored just twice this season.