Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has one of the most exciting stories in the NFL. Since Carson Wentz went down with an injury, Heinicke has led the Washington Commanders to a 3-1 record. It looks like he’ll be their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

Through four games, Heinicke has thrown for 840 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s coming off one of the biggest wins of his career. He led the Commanders to a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, who came into the game undefeated. Against the Eagles, Heinicke was 17-29 for 211 yards and an interception.

The Texans passing defense is decent. While they rank in the middle of the pack, they’re allowing just 144.3 passing yards over the last three games which rank atop of the NFL. Heinicke is coming into this game with full confidence, but I would expect the Commanders to stick to the running game.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Heinicke should sit.