Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It has been an up-and-down season for running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the field. When he gets touches, he performs well, but the Washington Commanders don’t know what they want to do in their backfield. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Through six games, Robinson has 93 carries for 305 yards and two touchdowns. In the two games that he had 20+ carries, he rushed for 70+ yards. In his most recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Robinson had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. I expect him to build off that performance and the Commanders to continue keeping him heavily involved in this offense.

The Texans' run defense is one of the worst in the NFL. They are allowing 161.8 rushing yards per game this season which ranks last in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Texans are allowing 34 points per game to running backs. They are a young rebuilding team who will likely lose a good portion of their remaining games. The Commanders still have a chance in the playoffs and I expect a win from Washington dominated by the run game this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should start.