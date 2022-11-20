Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Running back Antonio Gibson has had a roller coaster of a campaign, to say the least. Many thought it could be a big season for him before reports came out that the RB1 spot was up for grabs. It has been a running-back-by-committee situation this season. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Through 10 games this season, Gibson has 103 carries for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 34 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. I would expect him to e featured more in the passing game than the run game this week. This could be a relatively successful week for Gibson this week.

The Texans' passing defense has been one of the best in the NFL. They have struggled in a big way against the run, however. They are allowing 161.8 rushing yards per game this season which ranks last in the They are allowing 34 points per game to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In DFS, Gibson should start as he should get some touches in the passing game.