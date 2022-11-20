Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. Not many have dealt with the quarterback situation he has and still had that much success. He would be putting up top fantasy receiver numbers with a true QB1. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Through 10 games, McLaurin has 46 receptions for 737 yards and two touchdowns. He’s coming off his best game of the season as he had 8 receptions for 128 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Washington Commanders' offense will be focusing more on the run this week, but there still should be some opportunity for McLaurin. Taylor Heinicke likes getting McLaurin the ball.

The Texans' passing defense has played great this season. They’ve allowed just 144.3 passing yards over the last three games which is the best in the NFL in that time span. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 28.8 fantasy points per game which ranks third in the NFL. I would expect a quiet game from McLaurin in this one.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McLaurin should sit.