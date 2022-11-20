Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is having his first healthy season with the Washington Commanders. In fantasy, he is more of a WR2 or flex option, but he’s had some weeks where he puts up big numbers. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

I don’t expect a big week from Samuel against the Texans. In 10 games this season, he has 47 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns. When they signed Samuel a few years ago, they were expecting a big play threat. But he’s dealt with a number of injuries and bad quarterback play. This season, we have seen a glimpse of what he can provide to this offense.

The Texans' passing defense has been great lately. In the past three games, they’ve allowed 144.3 passing yards which is the least in the NFL over that time span. This is not a good matchup for Samuel as a majority of the passing opportunities, I expect to go to Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Samuel should sit.