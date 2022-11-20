Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It has been a remarkable rookie season for running back Dameon Pierce. There haven't been many bright spots for the Houston Texans, but they found their RB1 for the future in Pierce. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Through nine games, Pierce has 165 carries for 772 yards and three touchdowns. He has the third most carries in the NFL and fifth most rushing yards. He’s been arguably the most productive rookie on the offensive side of the ball. I expect the Texans to keep getting him the ball as the season goes on.

The Washington Commanders' defense has improved this season. They’re allowing 111.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. They’re getting back edge rusher Chase Young who will have a big impact against the run and the pass. I don't expect the Texans to do well offensively, but Pierce should still have a decent day.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pierce should start.