Nico Collins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It was expected that wide receiver Nico Collins would take a major step forward. So far, he’s on pace to finish with better stats than his rookie season, but not by much. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

It's hard to judge Collins on his start because of the struggling quarterback play that he has dealt with. Collins just returned from injury and has played decent when healthy. In seven games this season, Collins has 23 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown. He's coming off one of the best games of his career as he caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Just the second touchdown of his career.

The Commanders are allowing 212.7 passing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. This is a major step forward from last season when many viewed them as the worst passing defense in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing opposing receivers to score 28.8 points per game which ranks third in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Collins should sit.